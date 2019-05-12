The Coca-Cola (KO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to the effective execution of strategies to evolve as a consumer-centric total beverage company. This bolstered the company’s quarterly performances as evident from a robust surprise trend. First-quarter 2019 marked its seventh positive earnings surprise in the last eight quarters and seventh straight sales beat. Top and bottom lines benefited from ongoing productivity efforts and disciplined growth strategies along with robust performance across all segments. Further, innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area for Coca-Cola, which has led to the expansion of retail value share. Moreover, its transformative global re-franchising initiatives are expected to boost margins. However, the company expects adverse currency rates to significantly hurt comparable revenues and operating income in the second quarter and 2019.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,865,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,541,000 after buying an additional 7,272,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

