The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Cut by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 567.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 67.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

