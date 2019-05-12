The Carlyle Group (CG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated an average rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of CG opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

