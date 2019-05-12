Tharisa (THS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Tharisa stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of $283.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.
About Tharisa
