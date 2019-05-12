Tharisa (THS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Tharisa stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. Tharisa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.94 ($1.59). The company has a market cap of $283.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.03.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

