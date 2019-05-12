Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 3,753 Shares of Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,976,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,562 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 82.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 729,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 329,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 7,315 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $307,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 3,392 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $143,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,676. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent Inc has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $47.04.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.88 million. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

