Telenav (TNAV) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 11327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.02 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 60.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNAV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telenav in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other Telenav news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. purchased 69,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $359,803.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257,251 shares of company stock worth $1,453,157. 24.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telenav by 1,645.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $313.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

