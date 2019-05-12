TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 195,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 105,440 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 134,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/technipfmc-plc-fti-holdings-increased-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.