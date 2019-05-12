TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to report $3.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $13.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,028,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,888,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $210,592,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,029,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,133 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,977,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.