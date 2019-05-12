Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $9.34 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,057 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.36. 592,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $113.25 and a 52-week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.09 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

