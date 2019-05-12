TAP Consulting LLC Invests $233,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $84.19.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $77.73 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 69,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,783,389.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,610 shares in the company, valued at $23,773,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,575 shares of company stock worth $12,472,125. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

