T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.15.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,630,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $114,406,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 59,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

