Systematic Financial Management LP Has $21.49 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the quarter. United Fire Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $21,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,553,000 after acquiring an additional 554,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 94,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17 and a beta of -0.03. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $61.56.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $332.25 million for the quarter. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 2.35%.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $30,963.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,559.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Conner sold 30,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $1,240,654.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

