Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.27 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies were worth $17,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

PJC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $80.24. 51,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $82.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $191.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.65 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Piper Jaffray Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.27 Million Position in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/systematic-financial-management-lp-has-17-27-million-position-in-piper-jaffray-companies-pjc.html.

Piper Jaffray Companies Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.