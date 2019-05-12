Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNDX. Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.60. 81,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,372. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 4,539.55%. Analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

