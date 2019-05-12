SVMK (SVMK) Trading Down 5.2%

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.82. 1,928,619 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,293,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVMK to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get SVMK alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $95,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Maly sold 32,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $492,396.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,159,865 shares of company stock worth $184,569,613. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SVMK by 3,055.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SVMK (SVMK) Trading Down 5.2%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/svmk-svmk-trading-down-5-2.html.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.