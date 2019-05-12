SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-3.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.49-35.49 billion.
SZKMY opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $168.26 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.48.
SZKMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.
Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.