Surface Oncology (SURF) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:SURF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.22. 36,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,249. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 million and a P/E ratio of -12.79.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.31. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 148.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after buying an additional 496,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 439,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 44.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 135,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 593.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 79,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 81.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 61,195 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

