Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several research analysts have commented on SU shares. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3121 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 63.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

