Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) will report sales of $148.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.70 million and the highest is $152.90 million. Sun Hydraulics posted sales of $136.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will report full-year sales of $585.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.50 million to $596.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $613.68 million, with estimates ranging from $597.70 million to $631.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sun Hydraulics.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 9.19%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary A. Gotting sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $865,025 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNHY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $58.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

Sun Hydraulics Corporation, doing business as Helios Technologies, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

