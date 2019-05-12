Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

SUM traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $16.65. 1,299,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,117. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $305.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Hill bought 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $507,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,345. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,175,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,547,000 after buying an additional 443,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,230,000 after buying an additional 253,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,791,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 199,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

