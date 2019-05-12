Strs Ohio Has $294,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,790,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HollyFrontier by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after acquiring an additional 889,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 842,025 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at about $31,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $43.91 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

