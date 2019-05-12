Strs Ohio Acquires 26,500 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,716,000. Delek Group Ltd. grew its position in National CineMedia by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 464,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 452,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 240.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 355,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in National CineMedia by 130.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 331,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $602.52 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. National CineMedia had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Strs Ohio Acquires 26,500 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/strs-ohio-acquires-26500-shares-of-national-cinemedia-inc-ncmi.html.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.