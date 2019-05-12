Storm Hits Market Cap of $15.17 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $947,244.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Storm has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00295135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00819841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00132403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005011 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,754,686,101 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, Coinnest, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Bitbns, WazirX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.