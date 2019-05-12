Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.44 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Storj token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liquid, Ethfinex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00293702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00822367 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Radar Relay, Poloniex, IDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, Upbit, OKEx, Livecoin, CoinTiger, Liquid, IDAX, Gate.io, ABCC, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

