Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $53.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $361,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,923,207. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

