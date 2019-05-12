Stipend (SPD) Price Hits $0.0233 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a total market cap of $256,466.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stipend has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01741290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00054459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00386590 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011446 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005892 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,008,257 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.