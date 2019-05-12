Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give AnaptysBio (ANAB) a $124.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.42.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 228,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,960. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.16. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 190.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Diag Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

