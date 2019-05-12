Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Mattel Inc (MAT)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 169.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Mattel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 248,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,584,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. Mattel Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, EVP Michael J. Eilola sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $171,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Lynch bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,425 shares of company stock worth $1,807,179. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cfra cut shares of Mattel to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

