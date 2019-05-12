Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (TGT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,082 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,139,000. Target accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Target by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,966,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,381,221,000 after acquiring an additional 151,096 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $143,781.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,474.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,977 shares of company stock worth $2,774,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

NYSE TGT opened at $74.64 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

