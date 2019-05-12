Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $4.28 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $108,952,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,678,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,757,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,130,000 after purchasing an additional 823,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,017,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485,479 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $395,213.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

