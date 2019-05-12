Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $11.79 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $11,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 68.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $2,618,936. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $261.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.91.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

