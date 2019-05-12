Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 3,046 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AFLAC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,067,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,421,000 after purchasing an additional 178,774 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter worth $221,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in AFLAC by 59.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in AFLAC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 138,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AFLAC to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other AFLAC news, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $102,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,378.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $771,200.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,140. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

