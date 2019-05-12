Stephens Analysts Give HubSpot (HUBS) a $198.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. CIBC reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.53.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.68. 447,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,382. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 4,133 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.92, for a total value of $689,880.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $4,218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares in the company, valued at $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,896 shares of company stock worth $14,700,297. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 32.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 239,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,112 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 358.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after purchasing an additional 283,609 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

