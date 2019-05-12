STEP Energy Services (STE) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$176.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.53 million.

