State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 463,200 Antero Resources Corp (AR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 463,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,178,347 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,291,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,585,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after buying an additional 115,844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,324.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 364,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 338,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,711,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $366,802,000 after buying an additional 379,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $8.04 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

