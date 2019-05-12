State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,000 Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 361,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114,828 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,268.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,570,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,503 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 918,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 479,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $525.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Mitchell bought 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

