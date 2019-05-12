State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $31.85 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $31,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,478,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,746,000 after buying an additional 163,195 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,097,000 after buying an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $134.16 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Iqvia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

In other Iqvia news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,361,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $569,462,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,214,778 shares of company stock valued at $593,327,768. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

