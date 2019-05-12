Stars Group (TSG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $20.60 target price on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Stars Group stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,311,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,982. Stars Group has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stars Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stars Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stars Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC increased its position in Stars Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stars Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

