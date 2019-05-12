SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.58.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $66.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $396,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,629 shares of company stock worth $6,738,399. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.