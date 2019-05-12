SPS Commerce (SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.58.
NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $115.00.
In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $396,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,629 shares of company stock worth $6,738,399. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 230,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
