Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.56.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $187.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 664,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 295,727 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

