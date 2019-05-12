Spin Master (TOY) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$42.86 on Friday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$34.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$547.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$552.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.80999991761821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

