SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,197.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $55.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

