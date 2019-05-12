SouthGobi Resources (SGQRF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th.

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of SGQRF opened at $0.10 on Friday. SouthGobi Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking, thermal coal, and other metallurgical deposits in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China.

