South32’s (S32) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on S32. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. South32 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 226.67 ($2.96).

South32 stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

