South Dakota Investment Council Sells 57,224 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,224 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 38.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GHL. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.73. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 12.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “South Dakota Investment Council Sells 57,224 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/south-dakota-investment-council-sells-57224-shares-of-greenhill-co-inc-ghl.html.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.