South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.33 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,019 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,970,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,386,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,010,000 after purchasing an additional 131,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,845,000 after purchasing an additional 285,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,765,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $2,465,553 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.33 Million Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/12/south-dakota-investment-council-has-4-33-million-position-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.