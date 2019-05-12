Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Stock Price

Press coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a media sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

