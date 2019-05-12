Somerville Kurt F Sells 500 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,427 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

NYSE:EMR opened at $66.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

