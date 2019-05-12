SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 8,085.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.27. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

