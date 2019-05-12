SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. 881,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,822. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $113.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0348 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

